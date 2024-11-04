UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Called 'Face Of College Basketball' In New Report
The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team enters the 2024-25 season with the chance to make history.
Dan Hurley’s program could become only the second in the history of college basketball to three-peat as national champions.
UConn definitely has the talent to achieve history, but the Huskies will be playing all season long with a target on their back. There will also be immense external pressure on UConn as it looks to climb the mountain again.
It will undoubtedly be a challenging job for Hurley, but then again, he’s the best coach in the game right now.
On Monday, FOX Sports’ beloved analyst John Fanta released an epic preview of the upcoming season in which Fanta listed the top 25 players and top 25 coaches to watch. Hurley was No. 1 in Fanta’s latter category.
“He's the face of college basketball,” Fanta said.
“After turning down the Los Angeles Lakers and instead coming back to Storrs, Connecticut to pursue something only John Wooden has done — win three consecutive national championships — Hurley looks to join royal company and has a preseason top-three team in the nation to do it.”
“His fearless and passionate personality is very, very good for college basketball.”
More NCAA: Former UConn Huskies Star Shooting Guard Scores 19 In Pelicans Loss