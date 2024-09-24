UConn, Jim Mora Preparing For Week 5 Test: 'Playing A Really Good Defense'
As the UConn Football Huskies prepare for Week 5 versus Buffalo, their head coach is fully aware of the difficult challenge his offense will face.
In a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s showdown, Huskies leader Jim Mora praised Buffalo for their toughness and defensive prowess.
“They’re 3-1,” Mora said. “They just beat 23rd-ranked NIU, who beat Notre Dame. … They’re physical, they’re tough, they’re gritty, they’re disciplined.”
“It’ll be a really good challenge for us to go against an established team, and we’re excited for the challenge. We’re playing a really good defense this week.”
While Mora knows what he’s up against, he also knows how explosive his offense can be. The Huskies have employed a multi-faceted ground attack in recent games that’s featured a trifecta of gifted, versatile running backs, not to mention a quarterback in Nick Evers who can beat you with his speed.
Mora pointed out Evers’s unique running ability on Tuesday.
“In this day and age in college football, having a quarterback who can do things with his legs and the run game is a great advantage,” Mora said. “It forces a defense to maybe play some different coverages or be a little bit slower on the back side, which helps your run game on the front side.”
Mora and Evers have the Huskies offense humming right now. A victory on Saturday would get UConn over .500 and provide the program with a wealth of momentum as its stretch of consecutive home games continues.
More NCAA: UConn RBs On Cloud Nine After Offensive Explosion: 'My Dream Came True'