UConn Junior Shooting Guard Named To Jerry West Award Watch List
A UConn Huskies junior has been named a preseason candidate for an award that goes to the best shooting guard in the country.
20 candidates were announced on Tuesday for the “Naismith Starting 5 - Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List”, awarded to the top shooting guard in the nation after the season. Among the candidates named were UConn Huskies junior guard Aidan Mahaney, a transfer from Saint Mary’s.
UConn’s official men’s basketball X account posted the news on Tuesday.
“Aidan Mahaney has been name a top 20 candidate for the 2025 Jerry West Award,” the post said.
Mahaney is coming off an illustrious two-year career at Saint Mary’s. He was named to WCC All-Conference teams in both seasons and averaged 13.9 points per game over that stretch, during which Saint Mary’s earned consecutive 5-seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
Mahaney dropped 17 points in his debut in a UConn uniform, an exhibition matchup versus Rhode Island on October 14.
The Naismith Start 5 committee is announcing the candidates for all five positions this week.
Three Huskies players have taken home a Naismith Starting 5 award in program history, interestingly all for the point guard position (Bob Cousy Award): Tristen Newton in 2024, Shabazz Napier in 2014, and Kemba Walker in 2011.
