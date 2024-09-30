UConn Lands Gifted Five-Star Guard, First Commitment From 2025 Class
The UConn Huskies have landed their first 2025 commitment.
Huskies Nation went into a tizzy over the weekend when it was revealed that five-star shooting guard Darius Adams was set to announce his college decision on Monday via live feed.
The six-foot-five guard out of New Jersey had narrowed down his list to UConn, Michigan State, and Tennessee heading into Monday.
Adams announced his commitment to the University of Connecticut shortly after 5 pm, with 247Sports providing coverage.
UConn head coach Dan Hurley and his staff have been all in on Adams for a while, and Adams took his official visit to Storrs in September.
While the Huskies await decisions from their other elite guard targets Meleek Thomas, Acaden Lewis, and Braylon Mullins, receiving a commitment from Adams is a huge win, considering he’s a legitimate NBA prospect.
What’s more, Adams isn’t expected to be a one-and-done player, meaning that UConn could benefit from multiple years of the talented guard being a part of the program.
Adams currently attends La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. Given that he’s still maturing physically, Adams’s ceiling is still unknown, making his future all the more intriguing in a Huskies uniform.
