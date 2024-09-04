UConn Legend Signs With Bayern Munich, Reuniting With Former Teammate
A former UConn Huskies point guard who won two National Championships in Storrs has signed a new contract with a professional team.
33-year-old Huskies legend Shabazz Napier inked a two-year deal with German franchise Bayern Munich, according to a new report from Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico.
“Former NBA point guard Shabazz Napier has signed with German club Bayern Munich through the 2025-26 season,” Amico said.
“He last played in the NBA in 2019-20 and has been playing in international leagues since — spending time in Italy, Russia and Serbia, as well as the G League. Now, it’s off to Germany.”
Napier released a statement through Bayern Munich’s team website on Wednesday, as reported by BasketNews.
"I want to thank Bayern for this opportunity; I am very excited for the season," Napier said, per BasketNews.
"I am looking forward to playing with great players and continuing to learn from a fantastic coaching staff. My goal is to celebrate some very important victories with the Bayern fans next season.”
In joining Bayern Munich, Napier will be reuniting with former UConn forward Niels Giffey, whom Napier played with in Storrs from 2010 to 2014.
