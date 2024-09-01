UConn QB Benched For 'Precautionary Reasons', Will Remain Starter
The UConn Huskies are 0-1, but there’s an entire season remaining to redefine who they are as a football team.
Despite UConn’s unimpressive offensive showing on Saturday, there will be no changes made at the starting quarterback position. When sophomore starter Nick Evers was pulled from Saturday’s game versus Maryland in the second half, there was some reason to believe that UConn could be facing a quarterback competition heading into Week 2, but postgame comments from Jim Mora ruled out any notion of a QB controversy.
Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda reported on Mora’s remarks Saturday afternoon regarding Evers.
“UConn HC Jim Mora said he kept QB Nick Evers out of the game for precautionary reasons after the targeting flag was picked up in Q3,” Arruda said. “He noted that the correct call was made on the play.”
Mora’s decision to remove and protect Evers from a game that was effectively over speaks to his support for the transfer QB, whom Mora announced as UConn’s starter in a press conference this past week.
Mora communicated that he and UConn’s staff are throwing their full support behind Evers as the starter, which momentarily conflicted with Evers being removed from the game in Week 1. Mora’s remarks clarified the matter, however.
UConn faces Merrimack in Week 2 in the Huskies' home opener.
More NCAAF: UConn’s Jim Mora ‘Happy’ With Offensive Line Depth Entering Season