UConn Quarterback Surprisingly Listed As Game-Time Decision For Saturday
The UConn Huskies desperately need to bounce back during their Week 2 home opener versus Merrimack, but they might be without their QB1.
Sophomore starting quarterback Nick Evers was removed from UConn’s season opener versus Maryland after taking a big hit, with head coach Jim Mora later revealing that benching Evers was merely a precautionary measure.
It turns out that Mora was wise to exercise care for the health of his young QB, as doctors deemed this week that Evers might not be fit to take the gridiron versus Merrimack. Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda reported on Tuesday that Evers will be a game-time decision for the Huskies’ second game of the season.
“UConn QB Nick Evers participated some in practice today but will be a game-time decision made by doctors after a hit to the head on Saturday,” Arruda said.
If Evers does indeed play, UConn’s offensive line will be burdened with an added responsibility to protect their ailing leader. Mora recently declared that he’s happy with the Huskies’ O-line, but UConn’s performance in Week 1 was not exactly a blocking clinic.
If Evers sits, UConn will hand the ball to senior quarterback Joe Fagnano, who tossed the Huskies’ lone touchdown on Saturday versus Maryland.
