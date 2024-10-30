UConn Receives Commitment From 2025 Four-Star Shooting Guard Out Of Australia
Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies have landed commitment No. 4 from the 2025 recruiting class.
As if Braylon Mullins, Darius Adams, and Eric Reibe weren’t enough, UConn has now landed four-star Australian shooting guard Jacob Furphy, per multiple reports.
FOX Sports' college basketball expert John Fanta was on the UConn beat, to no surprise.
“Dan Hurley and staff have reeled in another recruit for 2025,” Fanta said on Tuesday.
“Top Australian prospect Jacob Furphy has announced his commitment to UConn. The NBA Global Academy product averaged 16.8 PPG and 4.2 APG in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in September. A quality shotmaking add for the Huskies.”
247 Sports’ director of scouting Adam Finkelstein also provided a succinct scouting outlook on Furphy with news of his commitment.
“Jacob Furphy is exactly the type of facilitating wing that allows UConn to pair two big guards together, without a conventional point guard,” Finkelstein said.
“Highly skilled, super smart, and a big time passer.”
Airtime Scouting’s Michael Houben also reported on the Furphy signing, likening Furphy’s potential impact to that of a recent Duke Blue Devil.
“Tasmanian Jacob Furphy going to NCAA powerhouse UCONN,” Houben said.
“Supremely skilled, smart and a leader. Totally different players, but I could see Furphy having an impact as a leader within the group similar to Jack White's role over his time at Duke.”
