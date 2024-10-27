UConn Reportedly 'Done Recruiting' In 2025 Class, But What About Acaden Lewis?
The UConn Huskies have assembled a ridiculous 2025 recruiting class.
Braylon Mullins, Darius Adams, and Eric Reibe are all future Huskies, giving UConn arguably the best class in the nation, but is Dan Hurley adding any more talent to this core?
A new report from Zagsblog’s Adam Zagoria indicates that the Huskies are all set for 2025.
“UConn is done recruiting American players for 2025, per source,” Zagoria said on Saturday.
“They already have a loaded class with Darius Adams, Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe.”
Has this news spoiled any reason for UConn fans to tune into top-35 Acaden Lewis’ decision announcement on November 2?
Lewis has publicly trimmed his list down to UConn, Duke, and Kentucky entering his announcement, but Zagoria’s report indicates that the Huskies are capping their 2025 class at three players.
Either that, or UConn has indeed landed Lewis (he’s already decided), and Hurley and Co. therefore are effectively “done” recruiting for the 2025 cycle, with Lewis as the final commit.
The far more likely outcome is that Lewis has decided on either Duke or Kentucky.
