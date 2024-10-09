UConn's Dan Hurley Makes Eye-Opening Remarks About Two Huskies Sophomores
The UConn Huskies will need production out of their talented sophomore class this season to get back to the promised land come March.
Head coach Dan Hurley recently stated that sophomore guard/wing Solo Ball looked ready to take a leap this season. Hurley made another comment alluding to Ball’s development this week while also alluding to a similar arc of improvement from sophomore wing Jayden Ross.
Apparently, both Ball and Ross have looked sharp in practice of late. Hurley spoke about both players during Monday’s Connecticut Basketball Coaches Breakfast, per Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda and CT Insider’s David Borges.
“At the CT Coaches Breakfast this morning, Dan Hurley (named Coach of the Year again) said Solo Ball has taken the biggest leap of the sophomores,” Arruda said.
“Said if you watched practice for the first time yesterday you would've thought Jayden Ross was going to be a top 20 pick this year.”
The season is still weeks away, and just because Ball and Ross have exploded out of the gate doesn’t necessarily guarantee sustained success. Still, it’s only good news for the Huskies to see that both players have markedly improved over the summer.
