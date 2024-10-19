UConn's Highly Touted Freshman To Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
The UConn Huskies will kick off their season on November 6 versus Sacred Heart, but will UConn’s stud freshman be healthy by then?
On Friday, CT Insider’s David Borges reported an injury to the Huskies' highly touted freshman, who has been called everything from a top-five pick (FOX Sports’ John Fanta) to the best freshman under Dan Hurley (Hurley himself), leading some to believe that maybe the hype is a little too heavy at this point.
Now, the five-star phenom Liam McNeeley is sidelined with a calf ailment.
The injury is not too serious, but according to Borges, McNeeley will miss a bit of time.
“Liam McNeeley out for around 2 weeks with calf strain,” Borges said on Friday.
On that timeline, McNeeley should be back before the Sacred Heart game.
A calf strain is a nagging injury that needs time to heal (otherwise becoming a re-occurring injury), so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if UConn keeps McNeeley out even longer than the two weeks.
Everyone in and around Huskies Nation is over-excited for the season to begin. After a grueling month of practice, hopefully UConn can take care of its health and enter the schedule with everyone feeling their best.
More NCAA: UConn Commit Praises Huskies Recruiting Process: 'They Always Went One Gear Up'