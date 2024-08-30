UConn's Jim Mora Ahead Of Week 1: 'Going To Learn A Lot About Where We Are'
The UConn Football Huskies are entering what some might call a year of transition.
It’s not head coach Jim Mora’s first year at the helm, but the Huskies underwent a ton of coaching and roster turnover this past offseason. UConn’s 2024 team features 27 transfers and 12 freshmen out of high school, according to an interview this week with Mora.
In addition, UConn has new coordinators on both sides of the football. Mora promoted Huskies offensive line coach Gordon Sammis to offensive coordinator in April after hiring Matt Brock as defensive coordinator in February. Brock had been running Mississippi State’s defense before accepting the job from Mora.
For Mora, not all of the roster changes represent a step backward.
“Some of the guys that have come in from other programs have added a real sense of maturity to this team,” Mora said in his interview.
At the same time, Mora realizes that UConn’s Week 1 opponent Maryland presents an uphill battle on the road that will reveal a ton about his new-look Huskies.
“We face a really, really good Maryland team on the road. I think we’re going to learn a lot about where we are. … The lights come on and it brings out some truths that maybe you didn’t know.”
Win or lose on Saturday, Mora and UConn will leave College Park with a deeper understanding of their identity as a football team.
