UConn's Jim Mora Laments 'Tentative' First Game: 'Not How We Can Operate'
The UConn Football Huskies knew they were in for a tough Week 1 test, but no one in the program was looking ahead to a 50-7 loss.
Saturday’s season opener in College Park was a chance for UConn to make a statement, which could have taken place in a loss as long as the Huskies competed admirably and showed themselves to be a worthy opponent for Maryland.
Unfortunately, UConn failed to reach a competitive level and was outmatched in every facet of the game versus the Terrapins, including from a mindset standpoint, as alluded to by head coach Jim Mora.
Mora was not pleased with his team’s approach to the game, as reported by Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda.
“I felt, for the first time since I’ve been here, that we were a little tentative as a football team,” Mora said, per Arruda. “That we weren’t as attacking, as aggressive and maybe a little bit wide-eyed and that really surprised me… That’s not how we can operate. Not us. We’re not there yet.”
Mora and the Huskies will have to bounce back next Saturday to get their season back on track. UConn’s home opener presents a battle with Merrimack that the Huskies are expected to win.
