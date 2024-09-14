UConn’s Newest Four NBA Players Reunite With Dan Hurley At White House
The UConn Huskies are the undisupted kings of college basketball at the moment.
Another trip to the White House this week for Dan Hurley and his players reminded everyone of UConn’s most recent national title, their second in a row and sixth as a program.
As reported by Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda, all four of UConn’s selections in the 2024 NBA Draft were in attendance at the White House with President Joe Biden. In fact it was those four players — Donovan Clingan, Stephon Castle, Cam Spencer, and Tristen Newton — who presented President Biden with his custom UConn jersey for a photo opportunity.
Castle and Clingan were both selected in the top 10 of the draft — at No. 4 overall and No. 7 overall, respectively — to the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers, whereas Spencer and Newton were selected in the second round and have inked two-way deals with the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers.
Based on competing schedules and the fact that all four players have moved on from Storrs, it was a bit surprising to learn that Castle, Clingan, Spencer, and Newton were all going to be in attendance at the White House this week.
It speaks to the strength of head coach Dan Hurley’s culture and the camraderie of UConn’s program that the entire 2023-24 team united for a day of validation for what is becoming a college basketball dynasty.
