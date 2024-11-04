UConn Senior Guard Believes Team Has 'Higher Offensive Upside' Than Last Year
UConn Huskies senior guard Hassan Diarra is confident heading into the 2024-25 season.
Diarra understands what it means to be a part of a national championship-caliber group, which makes his recent comments about the current team all the more exciting.
In a new report from New York Post’s Zach Braziller, it was revealed that Diarra believes this year’s Huskies to be more capable offensively than either of the national champion teams from the past two seasons.
“Connecticut enters the season ranked third in the Associated Press preseason poll,” Braziller said.
“It returns just one starter in Karaban — along with Big East Sixth Man of the Year Hassan Diarra, senior center Samson Johnson, and talented but unproven sophomores Jaylin Stewart, Solo Ball and Jayden Ross.”
“Hurley brought in highly regarded transfers Aidan Mahaney (Saint Mary’s) and Tarris Reed Jr. (Michigan), and landed five-star wing Liam McNeeley in the spring shortly after cutting down the nets in Glendale, Ariz.”
“Diarra believes Connecticut has more shooting and a higher offensive upside than it did the past two years, a scary thought that Karaban agreed with.”
Mahaney and McNeeley are two monstrous additions offensively. If both players can shoot the ball at the level they are capable of and improve on defense as the season progresses, Diarra’s statement will not seem like an exaggeration at all.
