UConn Sophomore Excels On Both Ends In Exhibition Victory Over Rhode Island
The UConn Huskies used an explosive second half to defeat Rhode Island 102-75 on Monday.
Huskies sophomore Solo Ball was the team’s leading scorer with 18 points on 7-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from downtown to go along with five boards.
Ball looked like the best player on the floor for much of the game, and it wasn’t just about offense. Ball was locked in on defense, using his length to disrupt passing lanes and ball handlers, turning loose balls into transition opportunities for UConn on more than one occasion.
Ball’s athleticism and frame are NBA-ready. If his three-point shooting and defensive intensity hover anywhere near the level he displayed on Monday, the sophomore guard will be one of the most dangerous players in the nation this year. He’ll also grab the attention of NBA scouts.
Ball’s first step allows him to penetrate past anyone he wants, but if he’s also hitting from downtown, he’s virtually unguardable at this level. Add in his willingness to defend, and UConn has a monster on its hands.
Huskies head coach Dan Hurley has said in recent weeks that Ball has taken a massive leap since last season, and that leap was on full display Monday.
People will discuss Ball’s scoring, but it’s his scary defense that could make UConn even tougher than expected.
More NCAA: UConn Assistant Praises Senior Center Samson Johnson: 'He Never Backs Down'