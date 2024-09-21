UConn Still In Play For Top-20 Recruit With 'Kentucky Out Of The Sweepstakes'
The UConn Huskies are still a major player in the sweepstakes for the No. 16 player in the 2025 recruiting class.
Mark Pope and Kentucky are not, according to new information from Locked On UConn’s Mark Zanetto.
UConn has been courting shooting guard Braylon Mullins out of Indiana for some time. Mullins is a six-foot-four sharpshooter with underrated athleticism and a toughness about him that some have compared to Cam Spencer. In other words, Mullins would fit like a glove in Dan Hurley’s culture.
Zanetto had some interesting observations this week pertaining to Mullins, including a definitive declaration about Kentucky’s place within the star guard’s recruitment.
“Kentucky is out of the Braylon Mullins sweepstakes,” Zanetto said. “They just are. I’ve heard way too many reputable people tell me that.”
“I don’t think Braylon is a one-and-done guy. … I think Braylon is a two- to three-year college guy who can transform himself into an elite NBA player. He’s shooting up the boards now, now a five-star … all the way up to No. 16 in the country.”
All signs indicate that, at present, the race for Mullins is a two-horse battle between UConn and Indiana, with the Hoosiers holding the upper hand due to Mullins’s Indiana roots.
Hurley and his staff will continue to make Mullins their top priority, hoping that Mullins will see how his surest path to the NBA runs through Storrs.
