UConn, Three Other Blue Bloods Competing For Top-35 Smooth Lefty Scoring Guard
One of the nation's top-35 basketball recruits has trimmed his list of schools to four, and the UConn Huskies are still in the running.
According to a new report from national basketball reporter Joe Tipton, four-star combo guard Acaden Lewis has cut his list down to blue blood schools Kentucky, Duke, UNC, and UConn.
247Sports’ Dushawn London also corroborated the report with his own on Lewis.
“The 6-foot-2 combo guard, from Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends held over 30 division one offers before cutting down his list,” London said. “Ranked No. 32 in the class, Lewis tells 247Sports that he will now focus on Kentucky, Duke, UNC, and UConn as he heads into the final stretch of his recruitment. Lewis is planning to make his final decision in early November and will soon announce his final officiate visit dates.”
Lewis is a dynamic lefty who emerged this summer as one of the most talented scoring guards in the nation. Lewis is widely considered the best player in D.C. in the 2025 class. He plays AAU ball for Team Durant.
UConn is still looking to ink its first commitment from a 2025 recruit, and the Huskies will continue to closely monitor Lewis.
