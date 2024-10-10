Huskies Report

UConn Top-35 Target Cancels Kentucky Visit; Are Huskies Favorites?

Dan Hurley's program is still in play for the six-foot-ten power forward

Colin Keane

The UConn Huskies are still in play to land one of the most gifted power forwards in the 2025 class.

Six-foot-ten stretch big Niko Bundalo still has UConn on his list. Interestingly, Bundalo recently canceled his visit to Kentucky, per 247 Sports’ Travis Branham.

“Niko Bundalo, the No. 31 overall recruit in the country, has canceled his official visit to Kentucky and it will not be rescheduled,” Branham said.

Is UConn the favorite in the sweepstakes for Bundalo at this point? It’s difficult to say, although Bundalo has cut his list down to four schools, according to a new report from On3's Joe Tipton. Those schools are UConn, Michigan State, Ohio State, and North Carolina.

One notable detail about Bundalo’s recruitment is that he’s likely to make a decision soon (possibly in the fall), according to a recent interview Bundalo did with 247 Sports’ Eric Bossi.

"I don't know if it is going to before my senior season starts but I definitely want (my decision) to be earlier," said Bundalo, per Bossi.

"I want to have some time to get settled with the school that I commit to and then focus my energy into the season. I want to win a National Championship and that's my ultimate goal."

Looking at the last two college basketball seasons, it appears that UConn aligns with Bundalo's goal more than any other team in the nation.

