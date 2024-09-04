UConn Versatile Forward Crowned As Preseason First Team All-American
The UConn Huskies sent four players to the NBA from their 2024 National Championship team, but it could have been five.
Alex Karaban elected to return to Storrs and chase a three-peat under Dan Hurley, much to the excitement and appreciation of the entire UConn program.
Karaban is also appreciated on a national level, as new reports indicate that he was crowned with an impressive preseason accolade this week.
Hartford Courant’s Joe Arruda reported on Tuesday that Karaban was named a preseason First Team All-American for the 2024-25 season.
“Two-time national champion Alex Karaban was named a preseason First Team All-American by Blue Ribbon Report,” Arruda said.
Karaban — a redshirt Junior — will be playing for a UConn team brimming with talent once again. On a roster with three freshmen and four sophomores, however, Karaban will be looked to as a vocal leader far more than he was during the last two seasons.
NBA scouts are still very much monitoring Karaban, who’s projected to be a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’s a do-it-all wing at six-foot-eight, and his high basketball IQ has allowed him to fit into whatever role Hurley has asked of him over the past two years, both of which ended in titles.
