UConn WR After Blowout Victory: 'I'm One Of The Best Receivers In The Nation'
The UConn Huskies completely dominated their opponent Merrimack on Saturday, and UConn’s star wideout was feeling particularly confident after the game.
The UConn offense was electric on Saturday, scoring 35 first quarter points (a school record) and eight first half touchdowns (another school record) en route to a 63-17 pounding.
Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell certainly joined in on the fun, as one of his two catches on the day was a 60-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Joe Fagnano.
Bell finished the day with 105 yards receiving and a TD. In week 1 versus Maryland, Bell was UConn’s most dangerous wideout, snagging a team-high five receptions for 141 yards.
During a post-game interview on Saturday, Bell declared that he deserves the elite label.
“I feel like I'm starting to prove that I'm one of the best receivers in the nation,” Bell told reporters, per X account @StorrsCentral.
Bell’s comments reveal a swagger that UConn’s program could use more of, making his arrival this season via transfer from Wisconsin a welcome one for the Huskies.
The six-foot Bell, who hails from the Bronx, New York, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He appeared in 12 games for Wisconsin last season and finished the year with an impressive 38 receptions (second-most on the team), 296 yards, and a touchdown.
