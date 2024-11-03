Update On Former UConn Star Donovan Clingan Through His First Six NBA Games
Former UConn Huskies center Donovan Clingan is acclimating nicely with his new team the Portland Trail Blazers.
Basketball fans and scouts alike have been waiting with bated breath to see if stud college big men from the 2024 draft class — namely Clingan and Purdue’s Zach Edey — were going to translate to the pros.
Both have looked like they belong so far. Clingan has played well in limited minutes (12.7 minutes per game through six games for Portland) and has managed to block 1.7 shots per game in those minutes.
He’s also averaging 4.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for Portland on 57.9 percent shooting from the field.
Clingan’s ability to block shots and rebound is going to provide him with a long and successful NBA career, provided he can stay healthy. A 20-rebound performance during the preseason was a hint at the kind of numbers Clingan can put up on the glass in extended minutes.
The Trail Blazers have three great options at center between DeAndre Ayton, Clingan, and Robert Williams III.
Williams III is currently out with an injury, and it will be interesting to see how Clingan’s opportunities are affected when Williams III returns to action.
