You Won't Believe Donovan Clingan's Stats From Friday's Trail Blazers Victory
Someplace, somewhere, a former UConn Huskies player is always making the program proud.
On Friday, it was Donovan Clingan’s turn.
The two-time national champion at UConn was selected at No. 7 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2024 NBA draft, and he’s beginning to show why.
Portland faced off against the Utah Jazz on Friday in the last preseason game of the year before the NBA regular season kicks off next week.
Clingan dominated the game versus Utah, tallying 14 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in just 24 minutes of action.
Clingan’s NBA production is only going to keep strengthening the narrative that Dan Hurley knows how to develop NBA players.
Recent UConn commit Eric Reibe was reportedly influenced by Clingan’s development under Hurley as Reibe made his decision to join the program.
Clingan isn’t the only UConn big man putting up numbers in the league, either.
Everyone knows what Andre Drummond can do on the glass (including Drummond himself), but don’t forget about Hurley-era center Adama Sanogo.
Sanogo is developing ahead of schedule in the Chicago Bulls system, putting up a monster performance this week for Chicago with 16 points, 15 rebounds, and 2 blocks versus the Milwaukee Bucks.
In addition to their dominance around the rim, Both Clingan and Sanogo are shooting NBA threes with confidence.
Is UConn suddenly becoming an NBA big man factory under Hurley?
