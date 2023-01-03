2024 four-star James Brown commits to UNC

On Monday, North Carolina received good news on the recruiting trail, as 2024 four-star big man James Brown committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

Brown, the No. 27 overall recruit in the junior class, picked North Carolina over the likes of Michigan State, Illinois, Duke, and Notre Dame.

He is the No. 5 center in 2024 and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois.

Attending St. Rita of Cascia High School in Chicago, Brown is averaging 10.5 points and 9.3 rebounds in 13 games with the Mustangs.

In an article with 247's Inside Carolina, Brown detailed his commitment to the Tar Heels and why it was the right time to make the decision.

"They're (UNC coaches) very genuine and intentional people," Brown told Inside Carolina on Monday. "It's bigger than basketball with the whole coaching staff. One thing that my dad (Courtney) has been consistent with is the school I'm supposed to go to, or that will be best for me, will show itself. UNC has shown itself to me and done everything in its power to prove that I'm a priority for them. I feel like in my heart the time was right."

With the commitment of Brown, North Carolina now holds the No. 1 overall recruiting class for 2024. Five-star guard Elliot Cadeau, who pledged to the Tar Heels on Dec. 28th, and top-50 recruit Drake Powell round out the current class.

Can the Tar Heels continue their hot stretch on the recruiting trail and improve their already strong class?