Armando Bacot named to Kareem Adbul-Jabbar Award Watch List

Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports

The UNC basketball star has the chance to cement himself as one of the best big men in Tar Heel history.

After a historic junior campaign. preseason recognition continues to roll in for North Carolina big man Armando Bacot. After earning a Preseason AP All-American selection earlier this week and ACC Preseason Player of the Year honors, Bacot was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The annual award, which is entering its ninth season, is given to college basketball's top center.

Bacot received a nomination along with 19 others, joining the likes of Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, Duke's Dereck Lively II, and Michigan's Hunter Dickinson.

A successful run to the National Championship Game brought forth Bacot's best season in a Tar Heel uniform.

The Richmond, Virginia native poured in a career-high 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds, while connecting on 56.9 percent of his shot attempts.

With 31 double-doubles, he tied the NCAA record and broke Tim Duncan's mark for the most in a single season in ACC history.

Although he maintains two seasons of eligibility, he is likely entering his final season in Chapel Hill, where he hopes to lead North Carolina to a National Championship.

As North Carolina sits atop the AP Poll to begin the season, they have high expectations during Hubert Davis' second year at the helm.

The Tar Heels will open up on November 7th when they host UNC-Wilmington.

