Armando Bacot Tabbed as Preseason ACC Player of the Year

After a junior campaign that witnessed Armando Bacot earn First Team All-ACC honors and a runner-up finish for ACC Player of the Year, the preseason accolades are rolling in for the Tar Heel big man.

Bacot was voted as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year and a preseason First Team All-ACC selection on Tuesday.

A year removed from leading the nation and setting the ACC record with 31 double-doubles, Bacot is climbing the record books for a historic UNC basketball program.

With 219 rebounds and 11 double-doubles as a senior, Bacot would pass Tyler Hansbrough and Billy Cunningham for No. 1 all-time in both categories.

If the Tar Heels, who are ranked as the AP preseason No. 1, live up to their expectations set by both themselves and the media, then Bacot will have ample opportunity to further cement his legacy in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina returns four starters from last year's National Runner-Up finish and bring in heralded Northwestern transfer Pete Nance.

Tabbed to finish first in the Atlantic Coast Conference, both Bacot and the Tar Heels have sky-high expectations in Hubert Davis' second year at the helm.

Looking to reach the final Monday of the season once again, North Carolina would be the first team since the 2008-2009 Tar Heels to win the National Championship after beginning the season ranked No. 1.

After a secret scrimmage against Rutgers and an exhibition contest against Johnson C. Smith, North Carolina will open up the season on November 7th against UNC-Wilmington.