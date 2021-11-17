Quick Hitters - North Carolina at College of Charleston

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-83 road win over College of Charleston on Tuesday night.

What an important early season road victory. Yes, it was a slow start for Carolina. Yes, they got punched in the mouth. Yes, they allowed five threes in the first 6:15. Yes, they were down 11 midway through the first half. But the Tar Heels never panicked. They worked their way into the game, keeping just enough contact with Charleston to eventually take control with a steady, Carolina-paced second half.

Keep in mind, this was the first true road environment since the 2019-20 season. That means that for both the freshmen and the sophomores this was a brand new experience. Given that context, you can’t help but admire the way these young men composed themselves tonight.

Armando Bacot is absolutely on fire early in the season. Three games in, he is shooting 81.2% (23-28) from the floor. At this point, he’s missed more free throws (nine) than field goals (five).

Bacot set a new career high in points (24) and tied his career high with six blocks. He set the previous marks in both statistical categories against Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis during his freshman season.

This is the first time in Bacot’s career in which he’s had back-to-back 20-point games. He has also recorded double-doubles in back-to-back games, the fourth time in his Carolina career to reach that achievement. On two separate occasions his freshman year, Bacot had double-doubles in three straight. The Tar Heels would certainly benefit from that level of production this weekend against Purdue and either Villanova or Tennessee.

Bacot wasn’t the only 20-point scorer for the Tar Heels tonight. Caleb Love had 22 points of his own (plus seven rebounds and six assists). Carolina has had a pair of 20-point scorers in each of the first three games.

Despite Bacot’s exploits, it was Love’s patient and methodical second-half leadership that ultimately guided Carolina to victory. In the first half, Love was 2-5 from the floor, had two assists, three turnovers, and two fouls. The second half was a different story. Love was 4-9 from the floor, 10-12 from the free throw line, had five rebounds, four assists, just one turnover, and only picked up one more foul. He managed the game, found teammates in the right position, involved his teammates at times, and called his own number at others. Tonight was the night Caleb Love fully became the next great Carolina point guard.

In the second half, Carolina scored 58 points and shot 64.3% (18-28) from the field. After doing just enough to hang around in the first half, they really chipped away early in the second half and ultimately held the lead for the final 15:52. Brady Manek was big in the early going of the second half.

Speaking of Manek, it would be easy to overlook his contributions tonight given the performances of Bacot and Love. Manek had 17 points on 6-12 shooting and was one rebound shy of a double-double of his own, in just 21 minutes. He also finally got on track from outside, going 3-for-8 after shooting just 1-for-7 from three in the first two games.

Many have wondered about Leaky Black’s role in the starting lineup. Let’s settle that score: he belongs. In previous years, his offensive deficiencies were highlighted by the fact that Carolina had other offensive struggles. No longer the case. This year, even with Black starting, Carolina has scored 83, 94, and 94 (albeit against lesser competition). He has taken 10 total shots, making five of them, and attempted just one three. Most importantly, he is locking down on defense. Against Charleston, Leaky put handcuffs on their leading scorer John Meeks. Meeks came in averaging 17.7 points, shooting 46.3% from the field, and 43.8% from three. Tonight he scored just seven points on 2-14 shooting and 0-4 from three. The eyeball test showed you just how capably Black was able to smother Meeks. This version of Leaky Black (defender, facilitator, slashing scorer) will allow the rest of the team to do what they do best and hopefully propel the Tar Heels to a big time season.

Three games into the Hubert Davis era and we’ve begun to see a few differences in rotations. Four of the five starters have been the same all season: Love, Davis, Black, and Bacot. Manek started the first game, but Garcia has started the last two. However in those two games, Manek has started in place of Garcia in the second half.

Along a similar line, Hubert Davis used just eight players against Charleston. The last time Carolina used eight or fewer players was February 15, 2020 in a 64-62 loss to Virginia (used seven that day). The odd men out tonight were Anthony Harris and the two freshmen (Dontrez Styles and D’Marco Dunn).

Good news on the injury front: Puff Johnson was in uniform tonight and went through warmups, although he didn’t play.

The Tar Heels continue to share the ball well. They did so at their highest rate of the season tonight. The assist percentage was 59.4% (19 assists on 32 made field goals) bringing the season average to 53.8% (50 assists on 93 made field goals).

Free throw issues and turnovers contributed to the first half struggles. Carolina committed 11 first half turnovers, but cut back to just six in the second 20 minutes. To be fair, the free throw struggles all centered around Bacot who was 4-9 in the first half (the team as a whole was 6-11). Thankfully the team shot 17-21 in the second half, compliments of Caleb Love’s 10-12 and Bacot not taking any more free throws. Dawson Garcia knocked down the front end of three separate one-and-ones.

Carolina drew five fouls in the first 2:30 of the second half and were in the bonus with 14:03 to go.

Charleston, much like Carolina, wants to make a living rebounding the basketball. The Tar Heels won that battle, 49-36.

Another facet to the first half struggles was foul trouble for the starting backcourt. By halfway through the first half, both Love and Davis had two fouls and needed to go to the bench. That meant Leaky Black was running the show, down eight (26-18), on the road. Not exactly an ideal scenario. ,At that point the Tar Heels went with their goal line jumbo package – Black, Walton, Manek, Bacot, and McKoy. Charleston was facing a lineup of players that were 6’5”, 6’8”, 6’8”, 6’9”, and 6’10”. It was evident that the Cougars were having trouble just getting shots up to the rim. Carolina didn’t explode offensively, but they did keep Charleston from scoring for nearly four-and-a-half minutes and from scoring a field goal in just over five minutes.

Carolina had the opportunity to hold for the last shot heading into halftime and inexplicably didn’t do so. Especially given the way the first half played out, one would think the team would cherish that final possession and then get to the locker room as quickly as possible.

Perhaps the biggest shot of the game came from Kerwin Walton. Even after Carolina scraped and clawed to wrest control away from Charleston, the Cougars weathered the storm and got the lead back down to one with 6:12 remaining. 12 seconds later, Walton nailed a three and after a Charleston miss, Love made a mid-range jumper and just like that the lead was back to six.

After three straight mid-major tests to start the season, the competition level ramps up as Carolina will face two ranked major conference teams this weekend in Connecticut. They will play No. 6 Purdue on Saturday and then either No. 5 Villanova or No. 17 Tennessee on Sunday. A really good college basketball team is going to leave that event 0-2.

