Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Brown

There is quite a bit of good to say, so let’s start with the bad: Carolina’s defense. The main issue was that primary defenders were allowing Brown ballhandlers to drive at will. To be fair, the Bears did hit many difficult shots, but there were also a good many wide-open layups at the rim. As Leaky Black said postgame, “We need to take pride in playing defense. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. It’s a will and a want to. It’s not skill development. If you want to get a stop on your man, that’s just what you do.”

To prove the defensive struggles weren't just anecdotal, Brown shot exactly 60% in the first half (21-35). For the game, the Bears were 15-23 on layups and outscored Carolina 44-36 in the paint.

Hubert Davis went with four of the same starters tonight (RJ Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, and Armando Bacot). The lone alteration was inserting Dawson Garcia in place of Brady Manek. However to start the second half, Coach Davis went back to Manek.

Carolina committed just seven turnovers tonight and has 19 total on the season. That means the Tar Heels are currently averaging single-digit turnovers per game with 9.5.

Adding to that, the starting backcourt of RJ Davis and Caleb Love have a combined 18 assists against just four turnovers through two games. That’s a 4.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

UNC has had two 20-point scorers in each of the first two games. The encouraging part is that those scoring efforts have been achieved by four different players. It was Caleb Love and Brady Manek against Loyola and RJ Davis and Armando Bacot tonight.

Davis had a career night. In addition to the aforementioned assists and limited turnovers, he buried six three-pointers (on only nine attempts) and finished with 26 points. His previous high was 19 points, set against Virginia Tech last year in the ACC Tournament.

Davis was in that type of zone where you feel like every shot he takes is going to go in. Perhaps most impressive was the ball movement that led to his final three-pointer. Watch this:

Bacot was equally as impressive, finishing with 22 points on 10-11 shooting. Although he fell just shy of setting a new career high in scoring (23 is the number), the junior center made each of his first nine shots. Bacot also chipped in 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.

As important as Bacot’s contributions were, it was perhaps more important for teammates to step up when he went to the bench. That’s exactly what transfers Dawson Garcia and Brady Manek did. Bacot had an extended break in the second half starting with the under-12:00 media timeout. While he sat on the bench, Garcia and Manek combined to score each of Carolina’s next 13 points. The transfers are fitting in nicely.

Through the years it’s been a staple of Carolina basketball to work at making more free throws than the opponent attempts. While UNC fell just shy of that goal against Loyola (17 made for UNC, 21 attempted for Loyola), they more than made up for it tonight, making 21 free throws to Brown’s nine attempts.

Speaking of Tar Heel staples, having grabbed just 18.2% of available offensive rebounds on Tuesday night, Carolina responded by nabbing 39.4% tonight.

A year after shooting 31.8% from deep as a team, Carolina is off to a strong, and consistent, start this year. The Heels shot 8-21 against Loyola and 9-21 tonight for a small-sample-size 40.8 three-point percentage. Nothing guarantees UNC will be able to keep shooting this way, but you would rather be closer to 40% than 30%.

Despite Brown’s offensive performance it became quickly clear that the Bears would have to navigate foul trouble. Carolina was in the bonus less than 10 minutes into both halves. Two different Brown players fouled out within the first 12 minutes of the second half ultimately rendering their offensive pace unsustainable.

On the Carolina side of things, with 2:11 left in the game the Tar Heels had only committed three team fouls. This reality afforded them the luxury of taking some fouls to help run clock down the stretch.

The game flow never felt like Carolina was in any real danger of losing, but things were progressing in such a way that the possibility had to at least enter one’s mind. The Tar Heels made the necessary plays to pull out the victory.

At the same time, there were some precarious moments. With just under five minutes left before halftime, Brown ran off 10 straight points to take a 41-34 lead and force Hubert Davis to call a timeout. Brown maintained this margin down the stretch of the first half and in fact still held a six-point lead with about 70 seconds left. At that point, RJ Davis began to show a glimpse of how his night would ultimately unfold. He hit back-to-back threes to tie the game at 47. However, Brown came back and hit a three of their own at the first half buzzer, providing them with a 50-47 halftime cushion.

After two games I’ll make this observation: while Dawson Garcia is the most high-profile transfer, Brady Manek is the most important transfer to this team.

By the way, Hubert Davis is a national treasure:

