Quick Hitters - (19) North Carolina vs. Loyola (MD)

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s season-opening 83-67 win over Loyola (MD) on Tuesday night.

Highlights:

Condensed Game:

A historic start to the 2021-22 college basketball season for Carolina. New head man (and the first black head coach in school history) Hubert Davis fulfills a dream of leading his beloved alma mater and is able to propel his team to victory in his first-ever game as a Division I head coach.

The opening night win means Carolina has 16 consecutive wins in season openers, 20 straight wins in home openers, and is 100-12 all-time in season openers.

Coach Davis changed his starting lineup from the exhibition game against Elizabeth City State last Friday. RJ Davis, Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot remained while Leaky Black and Brady Manek started over Kerwin Walton and Dawson Garcia. In all likelihood, we will see each of these young men start this season as Coach Davis tinkers to find the best combinations, perhaps even allowing his rotation to change depending on the opponent.

Additionally, rather than focusing on which five players start, it’s often more telling to examine the box score to determine which players are on the court the longest. Some of tonight’s probably rotation was thrown off by Armando Bacot foul trouble. Bacot, along with Leaky Black, got the short end of the stick of those seven this evening. Bacot played 17:24 while Black added 20:51. Beyond that, Davis, Walton, Manek, Garcia, and Love each played between 23 and 30 minutes. No one played more than Walton’s 30:44. Justin McKoy (10:07) and Anthony Harris (5:47) were next in line.

Oklahoma grad transfer Brady Manek will forever now be the answer to the trivia question: Who scored the first points of the Hubert Davis era at Carolina? Manek buried a three from the top of the key just 16 seconds into the season.

Manek rewarded his coach’s decision to plug him into the starting lineup by pouring in 20 points in his Tar Heel debut. Manek was one of two Tar Heels in the 20-point category. Caleb Love led all scorers with 22. Two other Tar Heels reached double-digits in scoring – Garcia and Walton.

Congrats are in order to walk-on Duwe Farris who scored his first career Carolina points tonight.

Carolina got off to a hot start, sandwiching two separate 9-0 runs around a Loyola three. The score was 18-3 on a Walton three-pointer with 15:16 left in the first half. Despite that torrid starting pace, the Heels cooled significantly and needed double that time to score their next 18 points.

This Carolina roster is the type of team that could feature a different leading scorer on just about any night. Someone eventually needs to become “the guy” (it seems that Caleb Love is the logical candidate) but the ability to have so many players capable of contributing (or even taking over) offensively is a nightmare for opposing coaches to game plan for. Tonight, for example, Armando Bacot and RJ Davis scored just eight points and six points respectively. And yet things still hummed right along.

Aside from the starters, four other players saw the court in the first half: Dawson Garcia, Kerwin Walton, Justin McKoy, and Anthony Harris. As the season evolves, it will be interesting to observe how Coach Davis brings along the freshmen.

The Tar Heels seem to be getting a lot of shots they want and were largely successful in converting said shots. They shot over 50% from the field in each half. Three-point shooting was a respectable 38. 1% for the game (8-21). That number was up above 50% for most of the first half, but a few errant shots late in the first half brought the overall percentage down. The bugaboo however is at the free throw line. Carolina missed 11 total free throws tonight for a 60.7% shooting percentage. That must be cleaned up.

In the first game of the season, given the nerves that are surely at work, you assume that a team’s turnover numbers will be heightened. To the contrary, Carolina had just three first half turnovers and finished with 12 for the game. Definitely something to build off of. Perhaps most importantly, Caleb Love had 0 turnovers.

Love had an impressive game. In addition to the zero turnovers, he was efficient shooting the ball after hovering around 30% last year (7-13 tonight). As a team captain, he appeared to lead well on the court.

This year I’ll once again be tracking a stat I created that I refer to as “PCS” (possessions created and saved). The basic premise is this: if a basketball game proceeded with each team taking a shot and then giving the ball to the other team to take a shot, winning could be measured solely by shooting percentages. However, basketball is a game that affords a team the opportunity to procure extra shots through gaining possessions and limiting the other team’s possessions. These extra possessions are gained through plays like steals, offensive rebounds, and blocks that result in possession. Extra possessions are lost through turnovers. PCS helps track a team’s ability to create extra possessions and therefore extra opportunities to shoot. If a team can gain extra possessions, it negates an inferior shooting percentage. All that said, Carolina’s PCS +/- was +3 tonight against Loyola – a solid start to the year.

Carolina started the second half looking not nearly as crisp and precise as they did at the game’s outset. In fact, Loyola was able to trim the lead to single digits 5:00 into the second half. The Tar Heels showed great resiliency however and reeled off a 10-0 run. The lead was 20 at that point and never again dipped below 15.

Loyola came out of halftime and threw a zone look at the Tar Heels, which they employed multiple other times in the second half.

Carolina’s assistant percentage was in a good spot this evening – 15 assists on 29 made field goals or 51.7%. That means the Tar Heels shared the ball on over half of their buckets.

It’s too early in the season and too small a sample size to be able to tell if this was an aberration or the new normal, but the Heels only hauled in six offensive rebounds and finished with a total offensive rebounding percentage of 18.2%.

Not much team for Carolina to look at tape, critique, and put new plans in place. Brown visits the Dean Dome next for a late Friday tip.

Box Score

Hubert Davis postgame press conference

Players postgame press conference

Brady Manek

Kerwin Walton

Caleb Love

Remember to check in for Quick Hitters after every North Carolina basketball game. Next up is a home game against Brown on Friday night, November 12. Tip is at 9:00pm ET on ACC Network.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_HEELS | @isaacschade

Want to receive an email with Quick Hitters and other articles from Isaac Schade? Click here. Include your name in the text of the email.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.