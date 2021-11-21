Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Purdue (Hall of Fame Tipoff)

Isaac Schade presents Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 93-84 loss to Purdue in the Hall of Fame Tipoff on Saturday afternoon.

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 93-84 loss to Purdue in the Hall of Fame Tipoff on Saturday afternoon.

Highlights:

Condensed Game:

Carolina didn’t win this game, but if there was any doubt the Tar Heels could compete with the elite teams in the country, they proved on Saturday their ability to do so.

“Moral victories” are just a bad team’s way of making themselves feel better, but if you told me before the game that Carolina would be as competitive as they were without their best defender (Leaky Black, out with a non-COVID related illness) and with Armando Bacot severely limited by foul trouble, I would take it.

Purdue did to Carolina what Carolina usually does to other teams, fouling out opposing frontcourt players. Dawson Garcia and Bacot both fell victim.

A clear sign of a Hubert Davis-coached team versus a Roy Williams-coached team: all eight players that entered the game attempted a three, and seven of the eight made at least one.

Rough day for Armando Bacot who played just 16:44 due to foul trouble. He finished 1-6 from the floor for just two points. Purdue’s Zach Edey is a load inside, and Bacot learned that the hard way. Bacot picked up his third foul less than two minutes into the second half and went to the bench. He picked up his fourth just 14 seconds after coming back in and his fifth in less than two minutes after checking back in late in the game. Edey drew three of Bacot’s five fouls.

The defense continues to struggle, which was even more glaring given Leaky Black’s absence. His length and athleticism likely would’ve stymied Sasha Stefanovic who hit five threes and was 7-13 overall from the floor.

Carolina has at least 80 points in each of the first four games this season. The last time they achieved this was in 2017-18 when they passed the 80 point threshold in each of the first five games.

Carolina currently has five players averaging double-figures in scoring, all of whom are ahead of Armando Bacot’s 12.3 team-leading average from 2020-21.

RJ Davis added seven rebounds, a career high for the sophomore guard.

Dawson Garcia finally had his breakout game, a welcome sight for the Tar Heel coaching staff. In a game where Bacot didn’t provide what he had all season, Garcia’s output was sorely needed.

Davis and Love both have more assists than turnovers in all four games and both have an assist-to-turnover ratio over two.

For the first time all season, Carolina had an assist percentage under 50, finishing with 13 assists on 31 made baskets (41.9%).

Despite Purdue’s interior advantage (42-18 on points in the paint), Carolina outrebounded the Boilermakers 37-31, meaning they’ve outrebounded each opponent in the early stages of the season.

For the first time all season, the Tar Heels didn’t have two players score at least 20 points. After Garcia’s 26, Love and Davis each had 18.

Box Score

Postgame Press Conference: Hubert Davis, Dawson Garcia, & RJ Davis

Remember to check in for Quick Hitters after every North Carolina basketball game. Next up is a the second game of the Hall of Fame Tipoff against Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. Tip is at 3:30pm ET on ESPN.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_HEELS | @isaacschade

Want to receive an email with Quick Hitters and other articles from Isaac Schade? Click here. Include your name in the text of the email.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.