Skip to main content
Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history

Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports

Caleb Love approaching UNC Basketball history

The UNC basketball standout is destined to etch his name in the history books in Chapel Hill.

Entering the 2022-2023 season, North Carolina basketball held the NCAA record for the most 1,000 point scorers with 79.

Although we are still in the month of November, that number looks to increase on Thursday.

Four games into his junior campaign and point guard Caleb Love is primed to become the 80th member of the illustrious club, as he needs just three points to earn the distinction.

Love has played 72 career games for the Tar Heels, averaging 13.8 points per contest. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His best season came as a sophomore, scoring 621 points for an average of 15.9, while guiding North Carolina to the National Championship Game.

In the early going, Love has scored 17.8 points per game, including a 25-point performance in a 102-86 victory over College of Charleston.

Love would accompany Armando Bacot as the only active players to reach the milestone, as fellow guard R.J. Davis is 165 points away from also joining the upperclassmen.

With an upcoming trip to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational, Love seems certain to do so in the three-game event.

His first opportunity will come against Portland in the opening round before the Tar Heels will face either Villanova or Iowa State on Friday.

In This Article (1)

North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

USATSI_19339551
Football

Downs named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19472886
Basketball

North Carolina remains No. 1 in latest AP Poll

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19410983
Basketball

Caleb Love listed in latest NBA Mock Draft

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_17967612
Basketball

Puff Johnson provides spark in season debut

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19474044
Basketball

Sunday of Ws: Men and Women's Basketball win over JMU, Field Hockey wins 10th national title

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19469158
Football

Offense halted in 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech

By Asheebo Rojas
USATSI_19441770
Basketball

UNC vs James Madison Preview

By Bryant Baucom
USATSI_19335387 (1)
Basketball

Michigan State commit to officially visit North Carolina

By Bryant Baucom