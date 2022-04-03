Caleb Love Ready for the Big Stage

Caleb Love has produced his three highest-scoring games of the season during UNC’s run in the NCAA Tournament. Love scored 23 in the opening round blowout of Marquette, then put up 30 in the Sweet 16 win over UCLA. On Saturday, he scored 28 points to help beat Duke in the National Semifinal. Love scored 22 of his points after halftime and hit 3-of-6 from three in the second half to help lead UNC past the Blue Devils and move on to the championship game.

“One of the many things I love about Caleb is he wants to be on the biggest stage,” said coach Hubert Davis. There are very few players that want to be on that stage all the time, and Caleb does.

He’ll be on the biggest stage available in college basketball on Monday, as the Tar Heels play Kansas for the national title.

Love is focusing on his teammates as he prepares for the big game.

“It’s most important now, even with the national championship on the line that we feel like we’re at our most connected,” Love said. “We need to stay together any type of way. We know it’s going to be a game of runs. They’re going to go on their runs. We’re going to go on ours, but we’ve always got to stick together. When things are not going well, we’ve got to stick together and bounce back. We’ve been dealing with adversity all year, dealing with those type of moments all year. We’re built for it.”