Cam Johnson powers Suns to victory among NBA's bests

Former UNC standout Cam Johnson recorded a game-high 29 points and seven three-pointers in the Phoenix Suns' 116-107 victory of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Johnson, who played a season-high 33 minutes, connected on 10 of his 17 shot attempts, including a 63 percent clip from beyond the arc.

His 17 first half points gave Phoenix a six point lead at the break before he continued his success to extend their winning streak to five games.

In his first year as an everyday starter, Johnson is producing for the Suns, who are off to a 6-1 start.

The former lottery pick is averaging a career-high 14.9 points, while bringing down 3.8 rebounds per game and shooting 44 percent from three-point range.

Johnson has recorded double-digit scoring performances in five games, providing a scoring option on the wing to complement superstars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Although he is off to a productive start, the former First Team All-ACC selection has an uncertain future in Phoenix.

After the October deadline passed for 2019 NBA Draft picks to agree to rookie contract extensions, Johnson and the Suns' brass were unable to come to a deal. At season's end he will become a restricted free agent and could find himself on a different team in 2023.

Phoenix has the ability to match any organization's offer, but if Johnson continues to both progress and impress, he could earn himself a big pay day this offseason.