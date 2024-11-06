Elite Prep Eliminates UNC Basketball From Contention
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff hosted Perry High School (Ariz.) forward Koa Peat, son of former NFL offensive lineman Todd Peat, for an official visit last year. And the Tar Heels resided in his top 11 for months, along with Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, Michigan, Texas, and UCLA.
But on Tuesday night, the 6-foot-8, 235-pound five-star senior told On3's Joe Tipton that he is now down to Baylor, Texas, Houston, and the two home-state hopefuls in Arizona and Arizona State. That list suggests Peat prefers to stay somewhat close to home next year in what figures to be a one-and-done college campaign.
Peat, a potent bruiser in the paint with an ever-developing perimeter repertoire, ranks No. 6 overall, No. 4 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
The UNC basketball recruiters boast two early commits on the trail: Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis, who stacks up at No. 62 overall in the cycle and pledged his allegiance to the Tar Heels last week, and Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon, the program's first 2025 prize now checking in at No. 47 among his peers.
Meanwhile, the Tar Heels appear to remain in the mix for at least one of the eight 2025 power forwards who reported UNC offers in Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star Caleb Wilson.
