Ex-UNC Basketball Player Powers Big-Time Road Upset in Texas

One-year UNC basketball forward Tyler Nickel is now averaging double-digit points in his first Commodore campaign.

Former UNC basketball reserve wing Tyler Nickel caught fire from deep to help the Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 7-8 SEC) pull off an 86-84 upset road win over the No. 12-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (20-8, 9-6 ACC) on Wednesday night.

Nickel knocked down seven 3-pointers in only 10 attempts against the Aggies. He finished the contest with a team-high 21 points, along with one rebound, one assist, one steal, one block, and zero turnovers across his 31 minutes on the floor.

The 21-year-old sharpshooter, who spent one season apiece at UNC and Virginia Tech before transferring to Vanderbilt for his current junior campaign, is averaging a career-high 10.3 points and 2.4 rebounds as a starter in every game thus far for the Commodores.

He's now shooting 41.6 percent from the field, 40.5 percent beyond the arc, and 83.3 percent at the charity stripe this season.

As a UNC basketball rookie in 2022-23, Nickel averaged 2.1 points in only 6.0 minutes per outing.

Published
