Five Carolina Basketball Questions

The college basketball season is finally here, so I came up with five questions about the 2021-22 Tar Heels team.

Who will start for this team?

If you watched the exhibition against Elizabeth City State you noticed that the five were Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Kerwin Walton, Dawson Garcia, and Armando Bacot. That's practically what I predicted a couple of weeks back, except I swapped Kerwin Walton for Leaky Black. I'll be pleased with my 80% if Coach Davis does stick with the five from a week ago.

How different will this Carolina team be?

The first thing that sticks out to me is the amount of three-point shots this team will put up. During the game against Elizabeth City State eight players attempted at least one three-point shot, including all five starters making a minimum of one. Prepare yourself for big men that will shoot multiply times a game, on purpose with conviction.

Besides that, the offensive sets may look different, but still the fast-pacing, secondary breaking, rebounding machine that fans know and love.

Which freshman is ready to contribute this year?

Dontrez Styles. Not because he was ranked higher than D'Marco Dunn on 247Sports' ranking (65 vs 68), but because he's more of a swing player that can gel with the current team. Styles has a fearlessness when it comes to attacking the rim and looking comfortable on the floor. It doesn't hurt that Styles is a Kinston native.

The biggest hurdle for Dunn will be minutes. Assuming Love, Davis, and Walton remain starters that leaves Anthony Harris, and Puff Johnson ahead of Dunn in the experience category.

What's the status on Puff Johnson?

During his press conference, last week coach Davis said that Johnson is dealing with new injuries that have held him out of practice.

"Puff has had a couple of injuries the last month and a half," Davis said. "Right now he is dealing with a hip strain, which is one of those injuries, much like a hamstring, that you can't rush back, you can't fight through. You need rest and you need time and you need rehab and that is where Puff is right now."

The last time Johnson played any meaningful minutes was nine against Notre Dame on January 2, 2021.

How far will this team go?

That's the million-dollar question, and I wish I had the million-dollar answer. My personal belief is that a good college basketball team should make it to the sweet 16. I know there are certain situations that have to align up for those things to happen. But if you compete in a tough conference, and you should win a conference tournament game or two, then it can also be done in the NCAA tournament.

Just a reminder that this is coach Davis' first year calling all the shots. In coach Williams' first year he lead the Tar Heels to a 19-11 record and a second-round loss. Coach Doherty's first year he lead the Tar Heels to a 26-7 record and a second-round loss. Coach Guthridge's first year he lead the Tar Heels to a 34-4 record and a loss in the Final Four. And coach Smith didn't have a winning record as the Tar Heels head coach until his fourth season, so these things can take time.

With that being said, this team is talented and as deep as the 2018-19 team. Their floor is the second-round of the NCAA tournament. Their ceiling? Elite Eight if every single thing falls their way.

