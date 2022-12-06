Five-star guard, UNC target discusses recruitment

It's no secret that on the court news surrounding North Carolina basketball has been rather bleak. The Tar Heels have lost four consecutive games and, after starting the season ranked No. 1, are now unranked.

Despite the slow start in Chapel Hill, news on the recruiting front seems to be trending in the right direction.

2025 five-star guard Isiah Harwell visited North Carolina in September and recently sat down with 247Sports' Dushawn London to discuss his trip to Chapel Hill and his recruitment in his sophomore season.

“It was a fun and very cool visit,” Harwell said. “We watched a practice, took a tour around the school, did a photo shoot and talked with the coaches. They told me why they like my game and how they would incorporate me into their system. They used the term that I’m a “basketball player”. I play defense by guarding multiple positions and an overall two way player.

Prior to his visit, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard stated that North Carolina was his 'dream school' and there is no indication to think otherwise after his trip to Chapel Hill.

Currently sitting at No. 5 in the initial rankings for the class of 2025, Harwell seems to be atop the Tar Heels' recruiting board, as he competes for Wasatch Academy out of Utah.

He is the lone UNC target to receive an offer in the sophomore class and says he is being recruited the hardest by North Carolina, Baylor, and Houston.

In recent months, he has collected offers from ACC foe Florida State and the Georgia Bulldogs.

His recruitment is in the early going and other suitors will likely vie for his services, but the Tar Heels seem to be in solid standing to stay within the reach of Harwell.