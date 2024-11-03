All Tar Heels

Five-Star UNC Basketball Recruit Gives Mixed Signals on Social Media

There's reason to believe the UNC basketball staff remains a full-fledged contender for Caleb Wilson.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UNC basketball program is in Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) senior Caleb Wilson's top 12, along with Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Tennessee, Southern Cal, UCF, and home-state hopeful Georgia Tech.

Currently, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine favors Kentucky. Meanwhile, the Rivals FutureCast gives UNC the edge. And the 247Sports Crystal Ball contains zero predictions for the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star forward, a notably versatile force at No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.

One possible concern for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels in the Caleb Wilson sweepstakes is his friend's announced commitment to Mark Pope and the Wildcats on Saturday. After all, Wilson and Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) four-star guard Acaden Lewis, a former 2025 UNC basketball target, haven't been shy about advertising that they may join forces in college.

"If I'm not the completing piece," Lewis explained to ZAGSBLOG's Adam Zagoria about Kentucky basketball recruiting efforts following his decision ceremony, "I'd love to get Caleb Wilson to finish the class out."

With Wilson's decision potentially just around the corner after visiting UNC, Kentucky, and several other suitors in the past few months, the three eyeball emojis he posted immediately after Lewis revealed his choice sure seem significant:

On the other hand, just a few hours later, Wilson responded to a check-in from the UNC Barstool account with three ram emojis, implying that the Tar Heels aren't out of contention just yet:

UNC basketball has already landed two 2025 prizes in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis.

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
