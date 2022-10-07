Former UNC Basketball standout set to make broadcasting debut

When the North Carolina men's basketball team hits the court for 'Live Action' in the Dean Smith Center on Friday, many Tar Heels will be making their first appearance as a member of the program.

Off the court however, a former Tar Heel will be making his broadcasting debut.

According to Inside Carolina, Garrison Brooks, a four-year starter in Chapel Hill, will be on the call for the preseason showcase event, alongside Kyle Straub and Matt Krause on ACC Network Extra.

Brooks averaged 9.2 points and 6.0 rebounds in a Tar Heel uniform, earning a Second Team All-ACC Selection and receiving the nod as the 2020-2021 ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

With his career-best year as a junior with 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, the Lafayette, Alabama native earned the ACC Most Improved Player Award, the third Tar Heel in history to do so, joining Marcus Paige and Luke Maye.

After a stint with the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League, Brooks was signed and then cut by the organization late last month.

The expectation has been that the former Tar Heel and Mississippi State Bulldog will join the Westchester Knicks, the G-League affiliate of the NBA club for the upcoming season.

In the meantime, Brooks will begin a new career on the sideline, while supporting his alma mater.