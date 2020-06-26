UNC Basketball: Four Decades

COVID-19 brought the 2019-20 college basketball season to an anticlimactic end. Moreover, the pandemic punctuated the 2010s decade with an ellipsis rather than the exclamation point the NCAA Tournament would have delivered.

In some ways, the early end to the season was a relief for Carolina fans as it washed away some of the sting of a 14-19 season. While the Tar Heels didn’t close out the decade the way they would have liked to, this season did put a capstone on a very special accomplishment.

In 1982, a jump shot by a freshman named “Mike” with 17 seconds remaining in the national championship sealed the victory over John Thompson’s Georgetown Hoyas, and Dean Smith’s first national championship.

A timeout that didn’t exist helped secure the 1993 national championship for the Tar Heels.

Coach Roy Williams brought two more national championships to Chapel Hill in the 2000’s – 2005 and 2009.

However, after a broken wrist in 2012, a three-point buzzer-beating dagger in 2016, and Duke hailed as the runaway favorites in 2017, it seemed like the 2010s would not deliver another National Championship.

But then the 2016-17 season actually played out. The Tar Heels, led by Joel Berry, Justin Jackson, Theo Pinson, Kennedy Meeks, and Isaiah Hicks, produced what is quite likely Carolina’s least expected National Championship.

With that 2017 championship secured, UNC achieved a rare feat:

In each of the four decades from the 1980s through the 2010s, the North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team won at least one national championship.

Do you know how many other schools have such a streak?

None.

Zero.

Nada.

Zilch.

That’s right. Not a single other school has been able to sustain excellence at the highest level of men’s collegiate basketball over the course of forty years. “Surely that’s a mistake,” you say. “You have misread championship history.” My response? “Au contraire, mon frère.”

First off, let’s define what we mean by “decade”. The ‘80s, for example, would be the 1980-81 season through the 1989-90 season.

Second, we must establish what other schools have at least four national championships, period (regardless of decade). Only five schools, in addition to Carolina, meet this criteria. Those five schools are UCLA (11 championships), Kentucky (eight), Duke (five), Indiana (five), and Connecticut (four).

Kansas doesn’t make this list. Neither does Villanova or Louisville. Michigan State? Nope. Not Florida. Not Ohio State.

Only six schools in history have won four or more NCAA Championships.

Thirdly, we have to establish if any of the five other schools with four-plus national championships have won one in four straight decades.

Now wait, of those six, surely the Tar Heels are not the only one of these blue-blood college basketball programs to achieve a streak of at least one national championship every decade for four decades, right?

The neighbors in a different shade of blue eight miles down the road? Nope. Their five championships have come in the course of three decades (’91, ’92, ’01, ’10, ’15).

What about UConn? Similar to Duke, their four championships (’99, ’04, ’11, ’14) have come in the past three decades.

Indiana, and their five National Championships? No sir. They won in the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘70s, and ‘80s, but missed the ‘60s.

The Kentucky Wildcats, who were sent packing by Luke Maye in the 2017 regional finals, haven’t done it. Their eight championships have come in five different decades, but never four decades in a row.

Certainly UCLA, the team with the most all-time men’s basketball National Championships (11), has sustained excellence across a period of four decades. Unfortunately not. Not even the great John Wooden could make that happen. The Bruins were incredibly dominant in the ‘60s and ‘70s, winning 10 of their 11 national championships from 1964-1975. This means that UCLA has won National Championships two decades in a row, with the 11 coming in the non-consecutive ‘90s (1995 to be exact).

So, let's get this straight for the record:

Not only has Carolina won a national championship in each of the past four decades, but Carolina is the only school to ever win a basketball national championship in four straight decades.

The Next Decade

As we turn the page to the ‘20s, two teams have the opportunity to join UNC’s four-decade streak over the course of the next 10 years. As previously mentioned, for both Duke and UConn their combined nine championships have come in the past three decades. If either school were to win a championship in the span of the 2020-21 season through the 2029-2030 (that sounds so far away!), they would share the Tar Heels’ distinction of extended greatness.

But don’t forget: Carolina equally has the opportunity to extend their streak out to five decades straight of winning at least one championship.

Part of the Story

More than the championships, stats, and numbers, these four decades have been filled with stories, memories, and the opportunity to watch Coach Smith, Coach Williams and others mold teenage boys into men who are ready to succeed at life. While the championships are fun to celebrate and remember, they are merely mile markers along the road map in the history of North Carolina basketball. Every season brings new challenges, opportunities, strengths, weaknesses, personality types, and team dynamics.

Who knows what the next decade will hold? A new head coach? More players who develop into a national championship-caliber team over the course of their collegiate experience? More one-and-done players? The ending of the one-and-done rule? More transfers? More conference expansion? Resolution on the Name, Image, and Likeness legislation?

Regardless of whether or not the next decade is the fifth straight with a national championship, it will be full of ten more years worth of stories, players, and teams to fall in love with, to grow with, to be frustrated by, to celebrate with, to yell at, and, ultimately, to add to the history of North Carolina basketball. Enjoy the ride!

