Fourth Straight UNC Basketball Victory Yields Little NCAA NET Movement
According to the NCAA NET Rankings, a key metric in evaluating teams for March Madness invites and seeding, the UNC basketball squad's 96-85 road victory over the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) on Monday night bumped the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) to 6-0 in Quad 2 games.
ALSO READ: Hubert Davis on Tar Heels Rediscovering One UNC Strong Suit
But UNC, 1-10 in Quad 1 contests and a combined 11-1 between Quad 3 and Quad 4 outings, jumped only one spot in the NCAA NET Rankings on Tuesday morning.
The Tar Heels, now riding a four-game winning streak and squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, check in at No. 44 overall.
In a conference unlikely to receive more than a handful of Big Dance at-large bids, UNC stacks up fifth among ACC programs in the NET: below the No. 41 SMU Mustangs, No. 24 Louisville Cardinals, No. 22 Clemson Tigers, and No. 2 Duke Blue Devils.
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are now gearing up for their penultimate home game and one of only three matchups left on their regular season slate. They host the Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC, No. 218 NET) at noon ET Saturday (ESPN or ESPN2).
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.