All Tar Heels

Fourth Straight UNC Basketball Victory Yields Little NCAA NET Movement

As long as the UNC basketball team extends its winning streak, its NCAA Tournament hopes will remain intact.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble
UNC basketball guard Seth Trimble / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

According to the NCAA NET Rankings, a key metric in evaluating teams for March Madness invites and seeding, the UNC basketball squad's 96-85 road victory over the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) on Monday night bumped the Tar Heels (18-11, 11-6 ACC) to 6-0 in Quad 2 games.

ALSO READ: Hubert Davis on Tar Heels Rediscovering One UNC Strong Suit

But UNC, 1-10 in Quad 1 contests and a combined 11-1 between Quad 3 and Quad 4 outings, jumped only one spot in the NCAA NET Rankings on Tuesday morning.

The Tar Heels, now riding a four-game winning streak and squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, check in at No. 44 overall.

In a conference unlikely to receive more than a handful of Big Dance at-large bids, UNC stacks up fifth among ACC programs in the NET: below the No. 41 SMU Mustangs, No. 24 Louisville Cardinals, No. 22 Clemson Tigers, and No. 2 Duke Blue Devils.

Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are now gearing up for their penultimate home game and one of only three matchups left on their regular season slate. They host the Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC, No. 218 NET) at noon ET Saturday (ESPN or ESPN2).

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball