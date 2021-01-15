Florida State's Defense, Size, Depth Worry Roy Williams

North Carolina takes its three-game winning streak to Tallahassee to face Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles have played just once in 2021, due to COVID issues. They blew out NC State 105-73 on Wednesday.

"They're extremely athletic and talented, but they do a great job of pressuring you,” coach Roy Williams said. “When I was coaching at Kansas, Leonard (Hamilton) had worked with Eddie Sutton a little bit and I always thought that Eddie Sutton was one of the best defensive coaches in our game and Leonard took some of those things he got from Coach Sutton and made him somewhat even better in some ways. So I think we always think about how, not just gifted they are, but how hard they work defensively. I think that we always wonder if we're ever going to score a basket against them."

FSU shot 70.7 percent in the win over NC State, and 11 different Seminoles scored in the game.

"If they shoot 70 percent tomorrow, they're gonna beat us to death, too,” Williams said. “It's a pretty easy deal there. They were phenomenal. I did watch the whole game because we had played Tuesday night and they played Wednesday. And it was an impressive show. Their depth is something that Leonard always plays. Like I tried to do, he does a better job of it. But they've always had depth, last year they won the regular season. Their game against North Carolina State was about as impressive as any team I've seen in the ACC."