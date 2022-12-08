Skip to main content
Garrison Brooks thriving in first professional season

The former Tar Heel amassed 1,276 points and 798 rebounds in his time with North Carolina, including 15 double-doubles.

Garrison Brooks spent four seasons in Chapel Hill, appearing in 133 games for North Carolina before transferring to Mississippi State to use his extra year of eligibility in 2021.

In his junior season, Brooks earned Second Team All-ACC honors and the conference's Most Improved Player award after averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Heading into his final year under Roy Williams, Brooks was tabbed as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, encompassing the success he had in a Tar Heel uniform.

Fast forward to 2022 and Brooks is now making a name for himself in his first season as a professional basketball player.

The former Tar Heel and four-star recruit is playing for the Westchester Knicks, leading the NBA G-League with 12.3 rebounds per game.

Brooks is continuing his efficiency on the offensive end, pouring in 12.2 points on 60.8 percent shooting. He has also improved his ability to share the basketball, adding in 3.2 assists per game.

Most impressive, is his consistency on both ends of the floor, as Brooks has recorded double-doubles in nine of his first 12 games as a professional. He has achieved a double-double in four straight contests, shooting over 65 percent from the floor.

Surprisingly, the 6-foot-10 big man has performed better on the road, tallying 16.8 points and 14.8 rebounds outside of Westchester.

Going unselected in this year's NBA Draft, Brooks appeared with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League before signing with the New York Knicks in September.

Less than a week later, he was released before joining the training camp roster for New York's G-League affiliate.

The 23-year old has helped lead Westchester on a four-game winning streak and a 4-3 record on their home floor.

Looking for their fifth consecutive victory, Brooks and the Knicks return to the hardwood on Friday, as they travel to Delaware to take on the Blue Coats.

