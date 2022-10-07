Hubert Davis 'Not Satisfied with Beating Duke'

In his first season as the head men's basketball coach at the University of North Carolina, Hubert Davis guided the Tar Heels to the National Championship game after entering the NCAA Tournament as an eight seed.

The former ESPN analyst turned coach did so in impressive fashion, beating the Duke Blue Devils in Coach K's last home game, upsetting No. 1 seeded Baylor, and beating the Blue Devils in the Final Four.

Despite the unheralded start to his coaching career, Davis is not satisfied with what's been done and is focused on what can be done.

In a conversation with GoHeels' Adam Lucas, Davis emphasized the hunger to improve and grow.

"I'm not satisfied with beating Duke," said Davis. "I don't want to walk through that tunnel again with confetti falling on me."

For the second year head coach, this year's National Title game was the second time he witnessed this feeling as a member the North Carolina coaching staff.

Davis was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels during the 2016-2017 season, when Villanova's Kris Jenkins dashed North Carolina's national title hopes with a buzzer beater.

Now with high expectations in Chapel Hill, Davis and company are focused on getting back to where their season ended.

The Tar Heels return four starters from the National Runner-Up team in Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, and Leaky Black.

In addition, North Carolina earned the commitment from one of the most coveted transfers in Northwestern's Pete Nance.

With the season opener a month away, the Tar Heels are garnering attention, even earning No. 1 rankings in various preseason polls.

However, Hubert Davis isn't focused on being number one at the beginning of the season, but he is focused on being the one team left on the first Monday night in April.