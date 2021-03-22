Walker Kessler Enters the Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina basketball off-season has begun.

Freshman big man Walker Kessler has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

"While this season did not go as planned for our entire basketball community, the relationships that I have been able to develop this year will forever mean the world to me. I am honored to be able to play for an amazing and historic program like the University of North Carolina. Gratitude is all I feel for my teammates, coaches, trainers, administration, and staff. During a very difficult year for all of us, they were able to help me grow as a player and, most importantly as a person. After careful and calculated consideration, I will be entering the transfer portal. I wish the Carolina family the best in the years ahead. Thank you, TarHeel Nation!"

Kessler finished his introduction season with 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 15 steals, and 25 blocks. Kessler had an incredible game against Florida State that shined in front of fans for their first game back since the pandemic. Kessler's rise wasn't an easy one. At the beginning of the season, Kessler dealt with two 14-day quarantine restrictions that resulted in his delay in learning the system and playing time. Also, Kessler dealt with knee ailments. Post-game, Williams stated that Kessler kept his head down and continued to grind. His focus on his contribution to the team is a highlight Williams loves and looks for his kids he recruits,

"He's a great kid; he cares so much. He cares so much that he beats himself up, and I think that we've tried to get him out of that. I've said many, many times give me a kid that cares, that's a kid, who's going to really get better." Williams said.

The Georgia native had a season and game-high against FSU in points (20), rebounds (8), offensive rebounds (5), and blocks (4).

His new school has yet to be announced.