Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Forward Ty Claude
First-year UNC basketball reserve forward Ty Claude went scoreless across six minutes off the bench in Monday night's 85-65 loss at Clemson, totaling two rebounds as the UNC Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC) tallied a fifth loss in their past seven games and fell well outside the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Across 15 appearances as a Tar Heel, Claude is averaging 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game, drops from the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Goldsboro, N.C., native's 4.8 points, 5.2 boards, and 17.4 minutes as a Georgia Tech senior following stints at Western Carolina and Morehead State.
He's shooting 57.1 percent from the field (8-for-14) and 46.2 percent at the charity stripe (6-for-13).
Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Ty Claude: 77.5 (C+)
Ty Claude and the Tar Heels, 0-7 in games airing on ESPN this season and 3-6 in true road games, are now preparing for a road bout against the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).
