All Tar Heels

Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Forward Ty Claude

The UNC basketball newcomer stacks up ninth in the first 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Ty Claude
UNC basketball forward Ty Claude / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

First-year UNC basketball reserve forward Ty Claude went scoreless across six minutes off the bench in Monday night's 85-65 loss at Clemson, totaling two rebounds as the UNC Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC) tallied a fifth loss in their past seven games and fell well outside the NCAA Tournament bubble.

ALSO READ: UNC Pledge Advances Another Step for Top Prep Distinction

Across 15 appearances as a Tar Heel, Claude is averaging 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game, drops from the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Goldsboro, N.C., native's 4.8 points, 5.2 boards, and 17.4 minutes as a Georgia Tech senior following stints at Western Carolina and Morehead State.

He's shooting 57.1 percent from the field (8-for-14) and 46.2 percent at the charity stripe (6-for-13).

Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Ty Claude: 77.5 (C+)

Ty Claude and the Tar Heels, 0-7 in games airing on ESPN this season and 3-6 in true road games, are now preparing for a road bout against the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

MORE LATE-SEASON TAR HEEL REPORT CARDS: Ven-Allen LubinElliot CadeauSeth TrimbleIan JacksonRJ Davis

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball