Late-Season Report Card: UNC Basketball Graduate Jae'Lyn Withers

The second-year UNC basketball forward ranks eighth in the first 2024-25 North Carolina Tar Heels On SI player grades.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball forward Jae'Lyn Withers
UNC basketball forward Jae'Lyn Withers / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The 2024-25 UNC basketball roster counted on a notable jump in Jae'Lyn Withers' production from the former three-year Louisville player's first season in Chapel Hill. Instead, the UNC Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC), reeling from Monday night's 85-65 loss at Clemson, have seen roughly the same version.

Appearing in all 25 games this go-round as a fifth-year collegian, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward from Charlotte, N.C., is currently averaging 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in his 14.0 minutes per outing.

Jae'Lyn Withers, who totaled five points and three boards across 17 minutes of action at Clemson in what was his first starting nod since late November, is shooting 49.4 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from three, and 71.0 percent at the foul line.

Late-Season UNC Basketball Player Grade for Jae'Lyn Withers: 81.0 (B-)

With only seven games left on their regular season slate, Hubert Davis and his fourth batch of Tar Heels are now gearing up for a road bout against the Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC) in the JMA Wireless Dome at 6 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

Published
