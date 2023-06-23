Leaky Black agrees to deal with Charlotte Hornets

The North Carolina native will return home to play for Steve Clifford and the Hornets.

Former North Carolina standout Leaky Black did not hear his name called in Thursday night's NBA Draft, but for the Concord native, the situation could not have turned out any better.

Following the conclusion of the draft, Black agreed to a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets, his hometown team, per the Charlotte Observer.

Black spent five seasons with the Tar Heels, turning into one of the best defenders in all of college basketball. While he was locking down No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller or each team's best player in ACC this past season, Black also showcased improvement on the offensive end.

The fifth-year graduate student averaged a career-high 7.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in his final season in Chapel Hill, turning himself into a legitimate pro prospect.

Black appeared in 155 games for North Carolina in his career, making 129 starts.

His ability to guard the one through five positions makes Black one of the more intriguing prospects in this year's draft class.

While he may not spend every game donning the purple and teal in Charlotte, he is certain to make an impact in Greensboro, as a member of the Hornets' G- League affiliate.

Black will likely make his summer league debut next month in the California Classic in Sacramento before heading to Las Vegas for the official start of Summer League.

Will Black become a rotation piece for the Hornets or become a consistent member of the roster in Charlotte?