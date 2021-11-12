Brown at UNC: Gameday Live Blog

UNC hosts Brown in the Bears first game against a Division I opponent in 615 days.

It's been 615 days since Brown last played a Division I opponent.

Brown closed the 2019-20 season by beating Dartmouth 70-58 on March 7, 2020. The Ivy League decided not to play in 2020-21 and Brown's first game this season was against Division III Salve Regina.

UNC opened the regular season with an 83-67 victory over Loyola (Md) in Hubert Davis' head coaching debut.

Carolina had two players reach the 20-point mark - sophomore guard Caleb Love (game-high 22) and Oklahoma grad transfer Brady Manek (20). Dawson Garcia (12) and Kerwin Walton (11) also scored double-figures coming off the bench.

Given all the personnel pieces at Hubert Davis' disposal, look for him to continue tinkering with the starting lineup and player rotations.

Against Loyola, the Tar Heel starters included RJ Davis, Love, Leaky Black, Manek, and Armando Bacot.

Brown was ranked fifth in the Ivy League preseason poll and comes into this game 250th at KenPom.

Against Salve Regina, Brown started Gainey, Choh, Friday, Wojcik, and Mitchell. By virtue of playing an overmatched opponent, it's hard to take away anything from that performance. 17 different players saw the court, 11 of whom played double-digit minutes.

What can Carolina expect when the two teams square off this evening in the Dean Dome? We'll find out in a few hours.