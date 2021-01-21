Meditation Helps Caleb Love Snap Out of Slump

It took awhile, but freshman point guard Caleb Love has found his shooting touch.

Love spent much of the season in a slump. At one point, he had just four of his 34 three-point attempts on the year.

Late in the night, after UNC’s home game against Syracuse, Love took the floor for some post-midnight shooting practice.

“It’s all about confidence,” he said. “Obviously, I was in a slump most of the season. Just seeing the ball go through the hoop--muscle memory, staying in the gym. I’m always in the gym, working on my shot. I think it was more mental with me. In my opinion, I know I can shoot. My teammates know I can shoot. It’s just all about getting out of my slump.”

SEE ALSO: Roy Williams gives status report on all six freshmen

Things have started to fall for Love lately. He hit 3-of-6 from three against Florida State and 2-of-3 against Wake, on his way to a career-high 20 points against the Deacs.

Love credits ending his slump to hard work, both physically and mentally.

“I’m staying true to my work,” he said. “Just because my shot’s not falling doesn’t mean I stop working. I started meditation. That’s helping me. … My mom mentioned it to me. I meditate every morning and night. It keeps me sane, keeps my head on straight. Being in that slump, it was a lot of stress. Just doing that helped me a lot. … Just focusing in by zoning out, believing in it, soothing my mind. I visualize what I’m going to do in the next game.”

SEE ALSO

Quick hitters from the win over Wake

Live from the Dean Dome against Wake

Strong debut for Caleb Love